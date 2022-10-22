Pregame Openthread: Week 8

How to Football: Adam Henderson
Games worth keeping an eye on:
Morning Slate
Iowa vs. 2. Ohio State, 11:00 A.M., FOX
14. Syracuse vs. 5 Clemson, 11:00 A.M., ABC
Kansas vs. Baylor, 11:00 A.M., ESPN2
Cincinnati vs. SMU, 11:00 A.M., ESPN
Sickos Game of the Morning: Rutgers vs. Indiana, 11:00 A.M., B1G Network
Afternoon Slate
7. Ole Miss vs. LSU, 2:30 P.M., CBS
9. UCLA vs. 10. Oregon, 2:30 P.M., FOX
20. Texas vs. 11. Oklahoma State, 2:30 P.M., ABC
Sickos Game of the Afternoon: Vanderbilt vs. Mizzou, 3:00 P.M., SEC Network
P.S. I’m in Arizona and I gotta say kickoffs at 9:00 A.M. fucking rules. 10/10 would move out west
