Pregame Openthread: Week 8

Ducks fly together

By Zach Junda
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Cal at Oregon Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How to Football: Adam Henderson

Games worth keeping an eye on:

Morning Slate

Iowa vs. 2. Ohio State, 11:00 A.M., FOX

14. Syracuse vs. 5 Clemson, 11:00 A.M., ABC

Kansas vs. Baylor, 11:00 A.M., ESPN2

Cincinnati vs. SMU, 11:00 A.M., ESPN

Sickos Game of the Morning: Rutgers vs. Indiana, 11:00 A.M., B1G Network

Afternoon Slate

7. Ole Miss vs. LSU, 2:30 P.M., CBS

9. UCLA vs. 10. Oregon, 2:30 P.M., FOX

20. Texas vs. 11. Oklahoma State, 2:30 P.M., ABC

Sickos Game of the Afternoon: Vanderbilt vs. Mizzou, 3:00 P.M., SEC Network

P.S. I’m in Arizona and I gotta say kickoffs at 9:00 A.M. fucking rules. 10/10 would move out west

