Tigers Re-enter AP Top 25 After Beating Ole Miss

After knocking off the previously undefeated, No. 7 Rebels of Ole Miss, Brian Kelly’s Fightin’ Tigers were rewarded with the No. 18 spot in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll; LSU was also ranked 20th in the coaches poll.

With both LSU and Alabama off this week, next Saturday’s game in Tiger Stadium will be a ranked vs. ranked matchup with sole possession of first place in the SEC West on the line. That game should almost definitely be a 6:00 kickoff as CBS is likely going to pick Tennessee vs. Georgia as its 2:30 game. We’ll know for sure later in the week, likely on Tuesday.

LSU (6-2, 4-1) is the second-highest two-loss team in this week’s poll, trailing only Utah who is ranked 14th. It’s hard to believe after week one’s flop against Florida State, but LSU actually has a shot at a New Year’s Six Bowl if they can close out the month of November strong.

The rest of this week’s Top 25 is as follows:

Georgia (7-0) Ohio State (7-0) Tennessee (7-0) Michigan (7-0) Clemson (7-0) Alabama (7-1) TCU (7-0) Oregon (6-1) Oklahoma State 6-1 USC (6-1)/Wake Forest (6-1)

12. UCLA (6-1)

13. Penn State (6-1)

14. Utah (5-2)

15. Ole Miss (7-1)

16. Syracuse (6-1)

17. Illinois (6-1)

18. LSU (6-2)

19. Kentucky (5-2)

20. Cincinnati (6-1)

21. North Carolina (6-1)

22. Kansas State (5-2)

23. Tulane (7-1)

24. NC State (5-2)

25. South Carolina (5-2)