For the fourth time in six years, Alex Bregman and his Houston Astros will be playing in the World Series where he’ll take on former teammate Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bregman and the Astros swept the New York Yankees Sunday night to win their fourth AL Pennant in six years, and second in a row. In their prior three World Series appearances, Houston is 1-2 winning in 2017 where nothing nefarious whatsoever happened thanks for asking. Houston is a perfect 7-0 this postseason.

Opposite of Bregman and the Astros is another former LSU great: Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies who are making their first World Series appearance since going back-to-back in 2008 and 2009. The Phillies advanced to the World Series after beating the San Diego Padres in five games.

Bregman and Nola were teammates for just one season, 2013, where LSU would win 57 games including both the SEC regular season and tournament championships. LSU was a Super Regional host and made it to the College World Series.