Jayden Daniels, Harold Perkins, Mekhi Wingo All Named SEC Players of the Week

The thing about playing in the 2:30 CBS game is if you ball out the whole college football world sees it. That’s exactly what happened as Jayden Daniels, Harold Perkins, and Mekhi Wingo were all recognized by the SEC as players of the week.

Daniels was named the league’s offensive player of the week, Perkins was the freshman of the week, and Wingo was the defensive lineman of the week.

Daniels had a strong case to be last week’s offensive player of the week thanks to his six-touchdown effort against Florida, but Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt went nuclear in Tennessee’s win over Alabama with six catches for 207 yards and a cool five touchdowns. So Daniels went out and had himself a five-touchdown day (two passing, three rushing) and 369 yards of total offense (248 passing, 121 rushing) as he put the LSU offense on his back in the 45-20 win over the Rebels.

LSU’s defense got off to a rough start against the Lane Train but hit a new gear Saturday once Harold Perkins saw the field more often. Perkins changed the game and took home the first of hopefully many honors and awards in his LSU career. Perkins had five tackles, a sack, a TFL, and was credited with three quarterback hurries. He also added a pass deflection for good measure.

Wingo has continued to be LSU’s best interior defensive lineman and has really mitigated the loss of Maason Smith. Saturday Wingo picked up seven tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, batted down a pair of passes and recorded a QB hurry.

LSU has this weekend off before returning to Tiger Stadium next Saturday for a massive game against Alabama. Similar efforts from Daniels, Perkins, and Wingo next Saturday will go a long way towards LSU upsetting its second straight top-10 team and taking control of the SEC West.