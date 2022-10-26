NFLSU Week 7 Recap

It was a great weekend for both current and former LSU Tigers. Let’s recap the weekend that was in the NFLSU.

Saints 34 at Cardinals 42

Tyrann Mathieu had five tackles against the team that drafted him. Darrel Williams was injured but Rashard Lawrence had one tackle. Pleeeease give us a healthy Jarvis Landry next week.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Browns 20 at Ravens 23

Deion Jones made his Browns debut, meaning Cleveland now has SIX former Tigers starting including four on defense. He had five tackles. Jacob Phillips* and Grant Delpit both had seven tackles and the latter had a clutch pass breakup in the end zone. Greedy Williams had three tackles. Ethan Pocic started at center. Cade York went 2/3 on field goals. The miss was a game-tying attempt late that was backed into a 60-yarder due to penalties. The Browns gonna Brown.

On the other side Patrick Queen led both teams with 11 tackles and a sack. If you like LSU guys making tackles this one is hard to top.

*Phillips reportedly tore his pectoral Sunday and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team does not expect him to return this season. If that’s the case he’ll end his 2022 season with 46 tackles and a pair of sacks in seven games.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Buccaneers 3 at Panthers 21

Remember how I said Leonard Fournette was all the Bucs had on offense? Well the Panthers held him to 26 total yards on 10 touches and... Tampa didn’t have anything else! Devin White had five tackles and Russell Gage caught four passes for 39 yards.

For the surprisingly victorious Panthers Terrace Marshall Jr. caught two passes for 31 yards which might not seem like a lot but it was good for second on the team! With Robby Anderson traded he should definitely see more action soon. In another surprise Donte Jackson led both teams with ten tackles, all solo. normally a corner having lots of tackles means he got burned up and down the field but as you can tell from this box score that was not the case here.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Falcons 17 at Bengals 35

Now THIS is a case of corners getting burned up and down the field. Joe Burrow went 34/42 for 481 yards, 3 TD passes, 0 INTs and a third straight game with a rushing TD. That statline broke a Dan Marino record which is usually something that pretty good QBs do. Burrow’s efforts were recognized by the league as the AFC’s offensive player of the week.

Joe Burrow now has five career games with at least 400 passing yards, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (four) for the most such games by a player in his first three seasons all-time. pic.twitter.com/hUfgwjjQpN — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 24, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase accounted for a little over a quarter of that production with 130 yards on eight catches and two TDs. The second touchdown was just pure hilarity.

The Falcons defense certainly looked like one that traded away their last remaining LSU Tiger. I think they got what they deserved.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Lions 6 at Cowboys 24

While DJ Chark was out due to injury Michael Brockers was a healthy scratch. His leadership is valuable in that locker room but he’s just not as productive in his old age. With them out we’ve got nothing here.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Giants 23 at Jaguars 17

This time Arden Key had TWO tackles! That’s twice as many as he usually has! If only the Jags could’ve doubled the length of the football on that last play.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Colts 10 at Titans 19

Kristian Fulton had six tackles.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Packers 21 at Commanders 23

Saahdiq Charles again played every snap and new Commies QB Taylor Heinicke was only sacked once for three yards so let’s assume he did a good job. Maybe the Packers should bench their bum starting at QB and play Danny Etling if they wanna win some games.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Jets 16 at Broncos 9

Kwon Alexander had three tackles. I am so sorry Lloyd Cushenberry. You deserve better than this Broncos offense.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Texans 20 at Raiders 38

Derek Stingley held his own in a tough matchup against Davante Adams, allowing a few catches but nothing over the top or in the end zone. Foster Moreau caught three passes for 28 yards. Neil Farrell Jr. got playing time and was credited with a QB hit. Cool!

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Seahawks 37 at Chargers 23

Al woods had an Arden Key statline. One tackle, one solo tackle, one sack. If you’re gonna get one, make it count!

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Chiefs 44 at 49ers 23

By trading for Christian McCaffrey the 49ers have foiled our plans for more Ty Davis-Price carries. Those bastards! Clyde Edwards-Helaire only ran for 32 yards on six carries but one was a nifty TD run so we’ll take it.

Seeing Clyde run Outside Zone out the shotgun... man it brings me back.

chokes back tear

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Steelers 10 at Dolphins 16

Duke Riley ha six tackles. This was an... interesting choice for a Sunday Night Football matchup. I, like everyone else, was watching the Dragon show so I guess it worked out.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Bears 33 at Patriots 14

Davon Godchaux had seven tackles and Jalen Mills had five.

NFLSU Score: 4/10