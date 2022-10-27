Women’s Hoops Ranked 16th in Preseason AP Poll, 14th in Coaches

The 2022-2023 women’s basketball season is right around the corner and there’s no flying under the radar for Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers.

LSU is ranked 16th in the preseason AP Poll, and 14th in the USA Today Coaches poll. LSU is coming off a 26-6 season where they earned a No. 3 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and climbed as high as #9 in the country before ultimately settling at #12 in the final polls.

The Tigers were also picked to finish third in the SEC, trailing only defending national champion South Carolina, and Tennessee. Alex Morris and incoming transfer Angel Reese were both voted to the Coaches preseason All-SEC team.

LSU will play an exhibition at 7:00 this evening against Mississippi College and Langston the following Thursday before tipping off the season officially Monday November 7 against Bellarmine.

The preseason AP Poll is as follows: