Link Gumbo: Closing out Ole Miss

What can be said about the Ole Miss game has been said. We are in the right spot physically and mentally. Mid season form looks like a team headed upward. The test I’m really wanting to see is how we look AFTER the Bama game. Brilliant job on scheduling UAB (who we shouldn’t take lightly) AFTER arkansas who we will play most likely in freezing temps. It’s a week of rest and mental reps, as well as piling up some wins on the recruiting front.

General thoughts on big items that have a chance of being remedied:

LSU Analysis: What Tigers can work on during bye week (usatoday.com)

It’s a broad theory, but I can see some of the points:

Louisiana Football: Success in the state is good for LSU (usatoday.com)

Look how we are ALL gonna refer to that season moving forward:

“Heck Yeah” LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s Looking Forward to Playing Alabama - Sports Illustrated Alabama Crimson Tide News, Analysis and More

“The last time these two teams faced off in Baton Rouge was during the COVID season in 2020. Alabama won 55-10 with a limited crowd, and Kelly didn’t hold back about playing in a full stadium this time around.”

Great job Bama based website. Succinct. To the point. During the Covid season with a limited crowd. I think 5 years from now writers will solely refer to it as 2020 and whatever stat/angle they push from that season will be considered with an asterisk.

Coaches get to stay home this weekend but hitting the trail hard during the week:

LSU, Brian Kelly Using Bye Week to Focus on Recruitment - Sports Illustrated LSU Tigers News, Analysis and More.

And it looks like it is paying off;

Four-star LB Christian Brathwaite on LSU pledge: “The coaches are really about their players” (247sports.com)

My mans delivered!