Link Gumbo: Another Victory Monday

It ain’t the O Line folks. We ran the ball when we needed to, and Daniel’s had PLENTY of time to throw to his first two options and just continues to choose not to. I can’t yell at him about that and then scream with giddiness when the dude slithers for another first down in absolutely critical time in the game. He reminds me a lot of Herb Tyler, and this team is gonna look like Herb Tyler teams. World beaters one day, absolutely abysmal....in the same day. But what did I tell ya?? We are 3 out 11 when it comes to our last few visits to Jordan-Hare. We KNEW it was gonna be a scream at the TV game. We KNEW Auburn was gonna play their best game of the year with their back ups. And man, I called Koy Moore playing a big role in the game and thank goodness I was right!!!

We are a one point loss from being the shakiest 5-0 in history. And the only thing that can drown out the powers of Auburn Jesus is the rabbit foot of Les Miles Lore. Dude wasn’t there physically, but that was as Les Miles of a game as I’ve seen in a loooooong time.

This week in Schadenfreude:

Trying to make sense of Auburn’s ill-fated trick play against LSU - al.com

The bag of tricks were working until they weren’t. Harsin was playing riverboat gambler the entire game. He coached that game like I coach in Tecmo Bowl, just roll the dice. And boy did this backfire in the greatest of ways. I have no problem referencing this game as the “Koy Moore Game” moving forward. Just an awesome play by Perkins (who moved into a starting role at LB in case you didn’t notice) that deflated Auburns momentum.

Et Tu, Honey Badger???:

Auburn ran the same play six times leading up to interception, according to LSU DB Greg Brooks Jr. - Sports Illustrated Auburn Tigers News, Analysis and More

What a gamble and what a play. I don’t want to get too far ahead of the course, and UT will be the ultimate barometer coming up, but I am starting to get excited about our back end. We moved JBC around again, gave Garner the starting spot on the boundary corner, and allowed Brooks to roam. And after playing soft shell quarters 5 times in a row, House made the call both in the booth and over the headphones. “He’s gonna steal this one”. And congrats to Auburns QB, that was a HELL of a tackle after that INT.

This is encouraging to hear:

LSU DB Sevyn Banks Injury Update - Sports Illustrated LSU Tigers News, Analysis and More.

Take your time, get well soon, and hope for 100% recovery Sevyn

Looky Looky Looky Here

Mekhi Garner is the SEC’s highest graded corner this season, per @PFF.



18 targets

6 receptions

33% completions allowed

3 PBU

69.0 NFL passer rating pic.twitter.com/Vm6X6AmJHA — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) October 2, 2022

“let me make sure I saw what I just saw....”

Finally, I’m gonna say it, if somebody throws a shoe, I going all in on the TIGAHS