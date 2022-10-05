NFLSU Week 4 Recap

Week Four of the 2022 NFL season is in the books and while we’re still not quite sure how many good teams there are, LSU alumni have shown out across the board. Let’s get into an action-packed week.

Dolphins 15 at Bengals 27

Everyone reading this probably aware of the unfortunate injury situation for Tua Tagovailoa that put a damper on a QB rematch of one of the best college football games of all time. While that scary incident was unsettling, it was nice to see Joe Burrow play a good primetime game and lead the Bengals to a second straight win. Joe was 20/31 for 287 yards, two TDs and most notably was only sacked once!

The Miami defense made an effort to key in on Ja’Marr Chase, but he still racked up 81 on yards on four catches. Burrow did miss him on a deep shot where Chase left the DB in the dust. With how often Ja’Marr gets wide open the go route, any QB would miss him from time to time. Duke Riley also had six tackles for the Dolphins defense.

LSU fans will have another opportunity to see Joe in primetime this week when the Bengals go to Baltimore on Sunday Night Football.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Vikings 28 at Saints 25

Is anyone surprised the early morning London game was drunk?

After two very quiet games, Justin Jefferson exploded back onto the scene with ten catches for 147 yards and a critical go-ahead rushing TD. A lot of this came against Marshon Lattimore who had locked up every receiver he’s faced this year. Here’s almost two minutes of Jets putting on an absolute football clinic.

Those weren’t the only NFLSU highlights from this game as Tyrann Mathieu snagged his first interception as a Saint, deftly cutting in front of a Kirk Cousins pass to give the Saints some life for the first time all day.

HE TAKES WHAT HE WANTS!!



Tyrann Mathieu with his first INT as a Saint #Saints | : NFL Network / WWLTV (locally) pic.twitter.com/3FhAvkhfg9 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022

Speaking of former LSU No. 7s, Patrick Peterson had two huge pass breakups to go along with his three tackles, the same number Danielle Hunter had. Ed Ingram also got the start for the Vikings and according to the broadcast it was his first trip outside the United States.

Last but not least, Jarvis Landry played through an ankle injury that was clearly limiting him as he only had two catches for seven yards, but he did score a critical two-point conversion thanks to the Vikings defense just completely forgetting about him.

Andy Dalton to Jarvis Landry for the 2 point conversion! pic.twitter.com/gidKNAzHfx — @ (@FTBeard7) October 2, 2022

This game featured LSU stars all over the field, all of whom contributed in an incredibly exciting game. All of these factors are why Vikings-Saints is our first 10/10 of the year. And my favorite team lost. That’s how you know I’m impartial in these things!

NFLSU Score: 10/10

Browns 20 at Falcons 23

Jacob Phillips was Cleveland’s leading tackler with seven, and Grant Delpit added four to go along with his two pass breakups.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Bills 23 at Ravens 20

Patrick Queen had five tackles. I can’t wait for Tre’Davious White to get back from injury so I can tell you guys to watch the Bills again.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Commanders 10 at Cowboys 25

Trai Turner was tasked with blocking the Cowboys defense which does not sound fun.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Seahawks 48 at Lions 45

DJ Chark was out with an ankle injury which sucks because, I mean, look at this game. Michael Brockers had two tackles and Al woods had one.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Chargers 34 at Texans 24

Derek Stingley had a tougher time against a good Chargers offense, surrendering five catches for 46 yards. Might seem less than ideal, but he was targeted ten times and was covering Mike Williams, an explosive, dominant receiver. It’s gonna be a long year for him on a very bad team, but he’s clearly still special.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Titans 24 at Colts 17

Kristian Fulton had three tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Bears 12 at Giants 20

Cor’Dale Flott was inactive with an injury, so there’s nothing here.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Jaguars 21 at Eagles 29

Arden Key once again had one tackle and like last week it wasn’t a sack. We’re losing recipes.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Jets 24 at Steelers 20

Kwon Alexander had seven tackles.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Cardinals 26 at Panthers 16

Donte Jackson had three tackles and Stephen Sullivan... returned a kickoff for five yards? Alright then.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Patriots 24 at Packers 27 (OT)

Davon Godchaux had six tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Broncos 23 at Raiders 32

Foster Moreau and Lloyd Cushenberry III blocked.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Chiefs 41 at Buccaneers 31

Finally some action. Clyde Edwars-Helaire is still part of a three-headed monster, but he is clearly the one KC trusts the most given how often he gets the ball on the goal line and late in the game when trying to put it a way. He ran for 92 yards on 19 carries, and had scores on the ground and in the air. His receiving TD was... you just need to see it.

Clyde really got to go from playing with Joe Burrow in college to Patrick Mahomes in the pros. That’s a RB lottery.

Devin White had 11 tackles which somehow wasn’t the Bucs’ team lead. One of their DBs had 13 but that’s only because he gets getting burned in coverage so it’s stolen valor. Leonard Fournette’s rushing night was uh, I’m not gonna read you the stats. His receiving numbers were very good as he caught seven passes for 57 yards and a late fourth quarter TD that delivered me a back-breaking fantasy loss. Russell Gage also caught two passes for 24 yards.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Rams 9 at 49ers 24

The Rams won the Super Bowl last year with two LSU legends as starters and now look like a below .500 team without them. What a shame.

NFLSU Score: 0/10