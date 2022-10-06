4-Star Lexi Zeiss Commits to LSU

LSU lands another one of its top targets in the class of 2024.

5-star Kaliya Lincoln committed to LSU last week. While College Gym News has Lexi Zeiss as a low-end 4-star recruit, the ratings are reflective of her performances up to June 2022 and won’t be updated until June 2023.

Zeiss began her Level 10 career in 2019 at Omaha Gymnastics Academy in Omaha, NE. After a couple years of competing L10, Zeiss made her Elite debut at the 2021 Winter Cup, at which she finished tied for 8th on vault and 11th in the all-around. In August of 2021, she moved to Twin City Twisters in Champlin, MN, to further her Elite career. She finished 15th in the all-around and tied for 6th on floor at the 2022 Winter Cup.

In July, Zeiss earned a spot on the U.S. team for the 2022 Pan American Championships. She helped the team win silver while earning individual silver in the all-around and bronze on balance beam. In August, she competed at her first National Championships, finishing 7th in the all-around and earning another U.S. National Team spot.

Zeiss never posted any pictures from other official visits, but it was apparently between LSU and Oklahoma in the end. She marks the third official commit in LSU’s 2024 class alongside Kailya Lincoln and Konnor McClain.