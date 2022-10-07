Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Tennessee

The LSU Tigers face a rolling Tennessee Volunteers. The Tigers will look to improve to 5-1 as the season has given them a massive 11 am game against a top, top team.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Last week we went 1-2 and Goodwin’s injury was one loss. Can only get better! (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Take the first half under at 30

Here we go, with home field advantage and a confidence building win vs Auburn the Tigers will look to stay in this game as long as possible and its why the first prediction is this one, take the first half under.

Thanks to our friends over at Draft Kings, the line is 30 at +100.

We are getting plus money here and we have who teams that can defend with LSU’s defensive line being one of the best in the SEC and the Vols have held most teams well. Give me this one to start as the line is pretty big and we could get a 17-10 scoreline and an easy hit.

2 LSU’s defensive unit will hold Hendon Hooker to under 300 yards passing

The most risky of our plays this week, as Hooker nailed 349 yards last week and is always a threat, but as LSU’s defense gets healthier and the defensive line led by BJ Ojulari, I like this play.

Hooker will have success and they will score, but limiting them by the pass and playing high two safety’s could force him to run more and depend on YAC plays over huge ones. That’s a recipe for success yardage wise.

3 Jayden Daniels to rush for a TD

A good pick here as the star quarter back has been an effective runner and while there are some questions about whether he plays Saturday, he has to as this game is just too big for him not too.

That way for Daniels who averages 5.35 yards per rush, can get a red zone run in or a long 20+ yard run for a score would not shock me. He will take what the Vols defense gives him. With the receivers he has the flat could open, he just needs to take advantage.

Final score prediction: LSU 24-31 Tennessee

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!