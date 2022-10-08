Postgame Recap: Tennessee 40, LSU 13

“I don’t even believe it happened, it was awful, I am sad”

-My cousin Vikki

Anyway, that was rough. I was in the stadium and had fun, but it was rough

Rebuilds are rough by nature, and frankly, you get humbled by teams that are better than you and Tennessee is frankly a year ahead.

The difference in the first half was high variance plays, 4th downs, blown kickoffs, punt returns.

The difference in the 3rd quarter was Heupel’s offense, their pass rush, and LSU’s inability to adjust. Good teams win these games, LSU isn’t there yet.

There’s not a lot to say here, a good team beat a growing one, by a lot.