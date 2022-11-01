 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LSU Ranked 10th in First CFP Poll of 2022

Saturday night in Death Valley has playoff/SEC implications on the line

By Zach Junda
Ole Miss v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The first batch of College Football Playoff rankings came out Tuesday and LSU is ranked 10th. They are also the highest ranked two-loss team.

It’s the first time LSU’s been ranked in the CFP poll since LSU ran the table in 2019 and won the national championship. LSU’s got a legit shot at participating in a New Years Six Bowl which would be a phenomenal year one in the Brian Kelly era. I hate to look ahead, but if LSU does upset Alabama on Saturday and win their remaining regular season games /appear in the SEC Championship game they’ll almost certainly be guaranteed a spot in a game like the Sugar Bowl. (And man if they beat Bama on Saturday AND beat either Georgia or Tennessee in Atlanta then dang...that’s an awfully compelling case for the playoff, no?)

If the playoffs started today the semifinals would be Tennessee vs. Clemson (likely in the Peach Bowl) and Ohio State vs. Georgia (Fiesta Bowl). The 2023 CFP National Championship game is at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The first CFP rankings are as follows:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. LSU
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Kansas State
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Ilinois
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Tulane
  20. Syracuse
  21. Wake Forest
  22. NC State
  23. Oregon State
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

