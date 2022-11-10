Link Gumbo: We are playing well enough to get stressed about the next 3 weeks

I’ve given my Vol friends plenty of grief by welcoming them into the stress ball that is worrying about your standings in the CFP as well as within your own division. I am happy for them, a relevant UT is a great thing for a relevant LSU. It produces years like these. And we have some pretty relevant match ups ahead of us. I am still under the calm trance that we are out of the Natty picture in my mind, that may only enter full throttle for me if we win out and stomp out UGA in Atlanta. But I don’t want to get too far ahead, we have now become the hunted and will square up against two programs who have delivered some incredible games with us recently. This will be a battle to get to Atlanta.

It starts with Arky. Cold weather. Road game. Zone defense that wants you to drive down the field on 12 plays to get points. Power running game that includes a MASSIVE Quarterback. Coming off a highly emotional win for LSU and loss for Arky. Prepare thyself, this will be a scream at the TV game.

I do think styles make fights and their running game worries me. I am still shocked that Bama watches Gibbs run the ball and simply refuses to believe that dude can do anything between the tackles. In fact, I think it lost them the game. In 2019, they really put the ball in their best players hand in the second half, and it that game it was Najee. I thought it was gonna be the same with Gibbs, and he showed signs, but thank goodness Nick Saban is so adaptive and ahead of the curve that he can carry the pride that he allowed his QB to throw the ball 51 times to hapless receivers (in a 7 point game) just like he can carry this L.

So let’s set our weekly sights on Arky while continuing to keep the joy that is beating Bama.

Dandy Don updates us on the competition and availability

“Turning to football, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman revealed during yesterday’s SEC Teleconference that quarterback KJ Jefferson is still battling a shoulder injury and is questionable for this week’s game against LSU. Jefferson was banged up last week in the Hogs’ loss to Liberty when he completed 23-of-37 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Coach Pittman said Jefferson threw “some” in Monday’s practice and “not much at all” in Tuesday’s. If Jefferson is unable to give it a go on Saturday, look for Arkansas to go with backup quarterback Malik Hornsby. Hornsby completed 8-of-17 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and ran for 114 yards last month in the Hogs’ loss to Mississippi State, when Jefferson did not play due to a head injury.”

I expect Jefferson to play. But shoulder injuries aren’t fun. And look at that stat line for Hornsby, that is kinda scary. We have an all world linebacker who is incredible in pass rush situations. We also have a LB corps that continues to get caught up in the wash on simple inside run plays. This will not be a cakewalk

MSN still exists as a website????!?

Three Arkansas Players to Watch Against No. 7 LSU (msn.com)

They also have a great running back. And still have the greatest name for a Linebacker that I have ever heard.

Recruiting is heating up, big wins will do that

LSU recruiting update: Post-Alabama momentum, a clear future at QB and more - The Athletic

I can not emphasize enough how important it is that we brought in Louisiana kids in the transfer portal who have always wanted to play at LSU and will play a big role in getting them exposure and getting them drafted. It is a cunning move in a sense in the NIL era. Affiliation and desire to play for your dream school since childhood will help us keep rosters together. At least much better than programs like Bama right now, who are really struggling with transfer additions at the moment. Their transfers didn’t hit, took up space, and will force them to medically process some of their current roster. We aren’t at the level of UGA, we will NEED transfers over the next two cycles, but my goodness the hit rate has been spectacular.