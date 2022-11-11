Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Arkansas

The LSU Tigers will look to play for more than pride as they have a legitimate shot at the SEC crown. The Tigers will look to improve to 8-2 as the season has given them a good opportunity here as the #7 team in the country to add some style points and beat Arkansas, soundly.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. We went 1-2 last week, and were oh so close to another sweep. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Take LSU -3.5, Full Game

Let’s keep this one simple as despite the narrative being out there of this being a possible let down spot for the Tigers, they are a much better and healthier side than Arkansas. With that in mind, and paired with the loss to Liberty by the Razorbacks, LSU can and should take advantage and really put their foot down in this one.

With slight improvements through out the board and a fully healthy offense, this team should be inspired enough to take it and fairly easily at that.

2 Jayden Daniels OVER 2.5 TD’s Thrown

Welcome to the Daniels show! Let’s get a little wild here as I think Daniels will really take advantage of the Razorbacks secondary in this one. Add some more rapport and the emergence of the wide receivers and we could see monster games for Boutte, Nabers and possibly more. After the Bama game he has to be buzzing and that should help here.

3 Harold Perkins Jr. OVER 4.5 TFL’s, Sacks and Pass Disruptions

Welcome to prime time to LSU’s defensive line. Specifically, true freshman, Perkins. The young star really showed out vs Bama and he is now a known player for the rest of the country to see.

So, here in this spot I really like this number. Versus the vaunted Bama defense he tallied three in those categories, one a piece. Against the Razorbacks I could see him having several in each category given they lost to Liberty ad cannot be feeling great after that. With his unique blend of speed and awareness, this number could hit early.

Final score prediction: LSU 31-17 Arkansas

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!