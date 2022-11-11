How To Football: Week 11

DAS BOOT Shift
- LSU-Arkansas: Both Vegas and the advanced stats models have Arkansas keeping it within three points and to be honest, I don’t see it. Call it being a homer or blinded by last week, but LSU has been playing ball better than that spread would indicate. But we’ll see.
- Oklahoma-West Virginia: The seat is getting warm for Neal Brown in Morgantown, who are trying to avoid falling to 1-6 in Big 12 play and being buried in the cellar of the Big 12. This game could start the beginning of desperation time just to get bowling. Conversely, Oklahoma needs to build back after getting tipped over by Baylor last week.
- Pitt-Virginia & Purdue-Illinois: Do you hate scoring and would like to see as little of it as possible?
Quick Lane Bowl Shift
- Alabama-Ole Miss: Two okay to decent teams compete to decide who will likely finish second in the SEC West. Could you imagine the poverty? Oh, also Lane is coaching against Nick Saban.
- UCF-Tulane: Many are mad that College GameDay spurned the top two teams in the AAC playing each other for the top two teams in the Big 12 playing each other, but I get it. Also I’m bearish on Tulane in this one but won’t rule them out because UCF has been a wildly inconsistent team all year and it really depends what version of the Knights we get on Saturday. Anything could happen here.
- Iowa State-Oklahoma State: Speaking of inconsistent teams, Iowa State is regressing hard to the mean but this game is still pretty winnable because there’s no telling what Cowboys team shows up. Could be a good chance for the Cyclones to push for bowl eligibility.
- Louisville-Clemson: Hey, speaking of inconsistent teams! Last week things came home to roost for the Tigers and this week they get a really bipolar team in llvll. Shouldn’t be much of problem but could be trouble for lil ole Clemson.
Deep In The Heart of Texas Shift
- TCU-Texas: The big game of the week doesn’t really need any build-up, this is for control of the Big 12 and probably going to be a rematch of the Big 12 title game. Beyond that, TCU is tentatively in the CFP Playoff and needs to probably win out to hold serve there. Maybe they can afford a loss, but with a rematch against Texas looming it likely needs to win out.
- Kansas-Texas Tech: You have to crate dig on ESPN+ for this one, but SP+ is calling is a toss-up with works for me.
- North Carolina-Wake Forest: Could potentially be a fun, offensive game that’s tight down the wire.
- Kansas State-Baylor: SP+ is calling it a toss-up, which works for me.
Robert Kekaula Memorial Shift
- San Jose State-San Diego State: This is about the only game looking like to be worth a damn on the night shift, with SP+ calling it a toss-up.
- Stanford-Utah, Arizona-UCLA, Boise State-Nevada: It’s football.
