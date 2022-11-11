Link Gumbo: Talkin’ Fayetteville on a Friday

Thank goodness this game isn’t at War Memorial in Little Rock. Good riddance to that venue, many a Thanksgiving food hangovers made worse but jumping up and down on the couch screaming at the chaos unfold on Markham. Forty Degrees in Fayeteville is no joke either, our team better bundle up and pack it’s toughness, this is setting up to be a rock fight.

Arkansas has some statistics to pay attention to:

No. 7 LSU looks to strengthen SEC West position vs. Arkansas | AP News

“FACTS & FIGURES

Daniels has the second-most rushing yards among FBS quarterbacks (619) and is tied for third in rushing touchdowns (10). ... Saturday will be the first time coach Kelly has faced Arkansas. … Kelly has won the past 17 games he’s coached in November. ... Arkansas ranks second in the SEC with 28 total sacks. ... Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson has faced 10 top-25 teams in his 23 career starts, a number that will increase to 11 if he starts against the Tigers.”

28 total sacks. Yowsers. Also did not know that stat about Kelly, but have to admit this is not playing Syracuse or Navy in November.

This is another way to look at it going into the weekend

A bold prediction for every Week 11 SEC game (saturdaydownsouth.com)

“LSU rolls Arkansas

This is our weekly entry for “What did that odds line say?” Yes, the game is at Arkansas, but how on Earth LSU is a 3.5-point road favorite is beyond imagination. Apparently, Vegas thinks the Tigers have an emotional hangover. Maybe they do, but playing for a division title feels like a pretty good motivator. Jayden Daniels will have his way (2 TDs passing, 2 rushing) with Arkansas in a 38-20 game that won’t be as close as the score.”

What I will openly acknowledge is our teams motivation. When we have beaten Alabama, our team usually puts it into High Gear in November. It is when we lose to Bama that our players look like players who are only playing for a bowl game. I think Brian has hit all the right notes in terms of motivating this team. If they come out flat, it is more due to the start time of this game, not the care. Our last 11 am game was UT and it started inauspiciously to say the least.

It’s safe to say the prospects were blown away

Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU, Social Media Buzzing - Sports Illustrated LSU Tigers News, Analysis and More.

Desmond Ricks has turned into a pretty important recruit in my opinion. High End corner helps, but it also a position of need as we took a ton of transfers who’s eligibility will expire soon. Hope for the best there

Every Possible angle of the most fun finish of the year...so far

This will go down as one of the greatest plays in the history of Death Valley.



SEC Inside: @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/bzQN5GmNRL — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 9, 2022

This class looks special

Kim Mulkey Signs Nation’s No. 1 Recruiting Class to LSU - Sports Illustrated LSU Tigers News, Analysis and More.

#1 overall prospect and super depth in the front court. It looks like we signed another Seimone and Sylvia, and that brought massive prosperity on the court