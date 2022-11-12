Tigers Punch Ticket to Atlanta, Win SEC West

Thanks to LSU’s 13-10 win over Arkansas and Alabama beating Ole Miss 30-24, the Tigers officially claimed the SEC West and are off to the SEC Championship Game.

It’s the first time LSU’s made the trip to Atlanta since 2019. The Tigers are 5-1 in the SEC Championship Game since its inception in 1992.

Awaiting LSU in Atlanta will be the defending national champs Georgia Bulldogs. LSU is 3-1 against the Dawgs in Atlanta, and the last two contests haven’t been close. LSU beat Georgia 42-10 in 2011, and 37-10 in 2019. LSU also beat Georgia in 2003, but Georgia returned the favor in 2005.

Brian Kelly will become the third coach to win the SEC West in his first season joining Les Miles in 2005 and Gus Malzahn in 2013. Fair or not Kelly will be judged against the standard the previous three LSU head coaches have set: winning a national championship. Well, through 10 games he’s already got a Western Division title under his belt; that’s the same amount as Ed Orgeron had, one less than Nick Saban and two less than Miles. And Kelly’s doing this with what will surely be his quote/unquote worst team from his LSU tenure.

The 2022 SEC Championship Game will be Saturday, December 3 at 2:30. If the Tigers can win their final two regular season games and get to Atlanta at 10-2, a win over Georgia might catapult the Tigers into the College Football Playoff. So far no two-loss team has yet to make the CFP but boy it’d be tough keeping LSU out should beat Georgia in Atlanta.