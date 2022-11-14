Tigers Continue to Steamroll Competition

Three games, three 100+ point efforts for the No. 16 (3-0) ranked Tigers of LSU.

After scoring a school record 125 points against Bellarmine, LSU scored 111 on Mississippi Valley State Friday (winning 111-41) and 107 against Western Carolina on Sunday (107-34). It’s only the second time in program history LSU’s scored 100 in three consecutive games. If you’re keeping track, that’s 343 points scored and an average of 114.3 points per game. The 343 points are the most points scored by any team through its first three games in 20 years.

LSU’s also beating teams by an average of 72 points a game and the closest margin of victory through three games this season has been checks notes ah yes, SEVENTY (70) points.

Angel Reese continues to be a beast for LSU. On Friday Reese had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and on Sunday she went for 17 and 15. Freshman Flau’jae Johnson led the way with 18 points Sunday, Jasmine Carson had 11 points, and Alisa Williams scored 11 points off the bench.

“I’m going to look at the defense first,” Kim Mulkey said after Sunday’s win. “I thought we did better on some things defensively. I thought especially Jasmine. I thought she gave better ball pressure, got her hands on some things but she also anticipated some things. We didn’t have many turnovers which is always a good thing. We contested shots; we are getting better.”

LSU’s going to play Houston Christian Wednesday morning at 11:00 and the game may be streamed via SEC Network+.