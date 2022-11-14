 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Harold Perkins Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Third week in a row the freshman sensation has been honored by the SEC

By Zach Junda
LSU v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It’s Harold Perkins’s world and we’re all just living in it.

The freshman linebacker was once again recognized by the SEC as the conference’s defensive player of the week for his efforts against Arkansas. If you haven’t heard, Perkins tied an LSU single-game record with four sacks in LSU’s 13-10 win over the Razorbacks. He finished with 8 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 TFLs, and forced a pair of fumbles. Oh and he did all that while battling the flu.

Only four players in all of FBS have had a four-sack, two-FF game over the last 15 years. The last Power 5 player to do so was Chase Young for Ohio State in 2019.

Perkins has been honored by the SEC in each of LSU’s last three games. Against Ole Miss was named freshman of the week, and after the Alabama game he picked up his first defensive player of the week award. Perkins was also recognized nationally as he was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week.

We still get this guy for two more years, y’all.

