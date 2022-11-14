Harold Perkins Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

It’s Harold Perkins’s world and we’re all just living in it.

The freshman linebacker was once again recognized by the SEC as the conference’s defensive player of the week for his efforts against Arkansas. If you haven’t heard, Perkins tied an LSU single-game record with four sacks in LSU’s 13-10 win over the Razorbacks. He finished with 8 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 TFLs, and forced a pair of fumbles. Oh and he did all that while battling the flu.

Only four players in all of FBS have had a four-sack, two-FF game over the last 15 years. The last Power 5 player to do so was Chase Young for Ohio State in 2019.

Perkins has been honored by the SEC in each of LSU’s last three games. Against Ole Miss was named freshman of the week, and after the Alabama game he picked up his first defensive player of the week award. Perkins was also recognized nationally as he was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week.

The Tasmanian Devil @HP113k is liable to get you. He’s mean, vicious and nasty. pic.twitter.com/L3ed8SGgzS — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 14, 2022

Not much else to say about Harold Perkins. His performance was one of the best I’ve seen by a freshman. He willed this team to victory today. pic.twitter.com/Q5GI0JtdaD — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) November 12, 2022

We still get this guy for two more years, y’all.