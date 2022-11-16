Tigers Ranked 6th in Week 3 CFP Poll

Another week another win for the newly minted SEC West champion LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1) and Brian Kelly’s squad moved up one spot to No. 6 in this week’s College Football Playoff poll.

Week 10 across the college football landscape was a largely unremarkable one. The top five (Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, Tennessee) all held firm. The only change was #6 Oregon falling at home to #25 Washington. Oregon’s loss is LSU’s gain though as the Tigers inch ever so closely to the top-four.

LSU’s fate is in their own hands. While no two-loss team has yet to make the College Football Playoff, if LSU is able to win its remaining two games (UAB and Texas A&M) and beat Georgia in Atlanta, they’ll have an awfully compelling case to jump into the field when the committee releases its final rankings on December 4.

This week’s CFP Poll is as follows: