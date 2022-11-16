 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tigers Ranked 6th in Week 3 CFP Poll

Just keep climbing

By Zach Junda
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Another week another win for the newly minted SEC West champion LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1) and Brian Kelly’s squad moved up one spot to No. 6 in this week’s College Football Playoff poll.

Week 10 across the college football landscape was a largely unremarkable one. The top five (Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, Tennessee) all held firm. The only change was #6 Oregon falling at home to #25 Washington. Oregon’s loss is LSU’s gain though as the Tigers inch ever so closely to the top-four.

LSU’s fate is in their own hands. While no two-loss team has yet to make the College Football Playoff, if LSU is able to win its remaining two games (UAB and Texas A&M) and beat Georgia in Atlanta, they’ll have an awfully compelling case to jump into the field when the committee releases its final rankings on December 4.

This week’s CFP Poll is as follows:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

