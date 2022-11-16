NFLSU Week 10 Recap

It’s time get recap what LSU players did in the NFL this past weekend. Note that this doesn’t include Harold Perkins’ 8-tackle, 4-sack, 4-TFL, 2-FF performance on Saturday because that was not an NFL game. Sure he’s an NFL player, but the game sadly doesn’t qualify.

Falcons 15 at Panthers 25

Terrace Marshall Jr only caught one pass, but it went for 43 yards which was more receiving yards than any other Panther had in the game! Very unfortunate news though as Donte Jackson suffered a torn Achilles, ending his season. Sending good thoughts to DJ.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Seahawks 16 at Buccaneers 21

Leonard Fournette did run for a one-yard TD, but might be in trouble of losing his starting spot to the younger, shiftier Rachaad White, who got more carries and went over 100 yards. Fournette also attempted the second pass of his NFL career and uhhhhhhhhh...

Looks like a liability at receiver to me. Devin White led the Bucs nine tackles that included two sacks. Al Woods had four tackles for Seattle.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Vikings 33 at Bills 30 (OT)

If you watched this game you know you didn’t need to be an LSU fan to enjoy it. But we are so we did! Justin Jefferson had an absolutely monster day catch ten passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. For years we believed Odell Beckham Jr’s iconic rookie year catch would be the greatest we’d ever see, but considering the dire situation, Jets may have topped it.

Justin Jefferson had one of the greatest catches ever and made it seem like it was no big deal. @JJettas2 | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/A6CGcefI4L — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022

I don’t have time to describe the insane way the ending of this game transpired so just go YouTube the highlights before I spoil the ending. Danielle Hunter only had two tackles but one was a sack. Patrick Peterson had four tackles and two interceptions including the game-clincher right when it looked like the Bills were gonna steal the game back.

I really try to only hand out 10s when both teams have LSU Tigers making big plays, but when you have one guy proving he’s the league’s best wide receiver and another making the game-winning play, we have no choice but to bestow upon it our highest honor.

NFLSU Score: 10/10

Lions 31 at Bears 30

This... does not receive our highest honor.

NFLSU Score: 10/10

Jaguars 17 at Chiefs 27

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was active but did not carry the ball once. We are not fans! Arden Key had two tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Saints 10 at Steelers 20

Jarvis Landry returned after more than a month and caught three passes for 37 yards, but did have a ball go off his hands leading to an interception. Tyrann Mathieu had seven tackles.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Browns 17 at Dolphins 39

Grant Delpit had ten tackles, Deion Jones had nine plus half a sack, Duke Riley had three, Cade York was 3/3 on his kicks AND made a tackle!

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Texans 16 at Giants 24

Nope!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Broncos 10 at Titans 17

Kristian Fulton was out with a sore hamstring, so all we have here is Lloyd Cushenberry III suffering through this Broncos offense. He deserves better.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Colts 25 at Raiders 20

Foster Moreau caught three passes for 43 yards as well as his first touchdown of the year. Tashawn Bower had one tackle. I have no idea what the Colts are doing but they still don’t have any LSU players so I’m not impressed.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Cowboys 28 at Packers 31 (OT)

Damone Clark had two tackles. Love to see it!

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Cardinals 27 at Rams 17

Both of these teams used to be brimming with LSU alumni. Now look at them. Breaks my heart.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Chargers 16 at 49ers 22

Breiden Fehoko had four tackles. Ty Davis-Price will get his shot one day.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Commanders 32 at Eagles 21

The most shocking upset of the NFL season couldn’t have happened without Trai Turner playing every snap for the Commanders.

NFLSU Score: 1/10