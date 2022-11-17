Women’s Hoops Goes for 100 Again, Beats Houston Christian 101-47

Another day, another 100-point game by the #15 LSU women’s basketball team (4-0) as the Tigers beat Houston Christian 101-47 Wednesday morning during the annual field trip game.

LSU’s played four games and has scored at least 100 points in all four of them. The 2022-23 Tigers have now set a program record for most consecutive games scoring 100 or more points.

HCU actually played the Tigers the toughest anyone has to date this season...for a quarter at least. Houston Christian hit three threes at the end of the first quarter to make the score 22-20 LSU.

LSU responded by going on a 24-0 run in the second quarter that put any HCU dreams of an upset firmly in the dirt. Houston Christian only scored five points in the second quarter and they all came in the final minute of the quarter.

Angel Reese is a beast on any day that ends in Y and on Wednesday she had her fourth double-double of the season. Reese went for 29 points, and 16 boards. It was also her third straight game grabbing at least 15 rebounds.

But this LSU team isn’t just a one-woman army. All five starters scored double digit points highlighted by Jasmine Carson’s 13 and 3-4 makes from three.

“Shooters shoot,” Carson said. “When I got off to a hot start it made me have more energy to play defense on the defensive end because I don’t just want to be a one-way player. I want to be a two-way player on the defensive end too so when I was knocking down shots it gave me another boost of energy to get a stop on the other end.”

Next up LSU will host Northwestern State Sunday afternoon at 2:00. The game may be streamed on SEC Network+.