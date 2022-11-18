Tigers Improve to 3-0, Beat UNO 91-62

The LSU men’s basketball team (3-0) played its best game of the young 2022-23 season Thursday night as the Tigers took care of UNO with ease, beating the Privateers 91-62.

New Orleans did take a small 6-2 lead about 90 seconds into the game, but LSU responded with a 18-3 run to turn a four-point deficit into a 20-9 advantage. LSU then tacked on a 14-0 run and went into halftime leading 47-25. LSU’s lead grew to as big as 34 points in the second half.

LSU got 51 points from its bench, 15 of which came from Mississippi State transfer Derek Fountain. Fountain led LSU in scoring with 15 points in 17 minutes plus grabbed seven rebound and was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.

North Carolina State transfer Cam Hayes also provided instant offense coming off the bench with 13 points and was 3-5 from three.

Every where you look on the box score LSU dominated. LSU shot the ball better from three and the free throw line, out-rebounded UNO, had more assists, and fewer turnovers. Add up all those ingredients together and you get your best performance of the season.

Up next LSU is off to the Cayman Islands to partake in the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic. LSU will play Illinois State on Monday at 10:00 A.M., and either Akron or Western Kentucky Tuesday at either 10:00 A.M., or 12:30 P.M. From then LSU will play a team to be determined on Wednesday. Looks like the only way to watch these games is through something called FloHoops.