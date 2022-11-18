Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs UAB

The LSU Tigers will look to play for some juice as they face UAB. The team enters already having clinched the SEC West, a really good job as the season has been really fun.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. We went 1-2 last week, and were oh so close to another sweep. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Take UNDER 52, Full Game

Let’s keep this one simple as despite the probable score, the under is definitely in play and the likely outcome. Add some bad weather and a heavy rush attack by the Tigers and possibility of some playing time for the backups and we really like this play.

May be a slight sweat, but can provide some extra juice if the score reaches the difference many of us expect. Still, the Tigers needs this ‘get right’ game as they enter Atlanta in the SEC Championship in under a month.

Thanks to our friends over at Draft Kings, the line is 52 at -105.

2 John Emery Jr and Josh Williams OVER 150 Yards Rushing

Welcome to the running backs show! Both of these players should see plenty of work as the team plays a lackluster rushing defense. The rushing was decent last time out vs Arkansas and it can only get better here vs UAB. Expect some long runs too like 30+ yards from potentially both of them. A good pick here.

Join with code: PR-FLCK5IA

3 Jayden Daniels UNDER 20 or Fewer Passing Attempts

Welcome to the rush show as we expect Daniels to keep the pass attempts under his season average here. With the weather, opposing team and likely heavy rush strategy this bet will be similar to the game he had in Arkansas.

So, here in this spot I really like this number. Against New Mexico he had 29 attempts so this being a slightly stronger side, but weaker in rushing I expect an over powering rush attack. That favors the under.

Final score prediction: LSU 41-10 UAB

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!