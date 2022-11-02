NFLSU Week 8 Recap

Week 8 of the NFL season saw quiet days for NFLSU’s biggest stars, but some unexpected names shine bright. Let’s break it all down.

Ravens 27 at Buccaneers 22

The Bucs are down so so bad. Leonard Fournette only ran for 24 yards on nine carries with a TD, but caught three passes for 34 yards. Devin White had ten tackles, but if you watch the film or search his name on Twitter and read what Bucs fans had to say, you’ll see it was not a game to remember for him. Russell Gage was out with a hamstring injury.

Patrick Queen had four tackles for the Ravens. On Monday night he will make his return to his home state and the stadium where he was named CFP National Championship Game Defensive MVP.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Broncos 21 at Jaguars 17

The season’s third London game featured an Arden Key sack, an Arden Key pass breakup, and Lloyd Cushenberry III blocking on Denver’s 98-yard game-winning drive.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Panthers 34 at Falcons 37 (OT)

This was the game of the week thanks to the batshit crazy ending that you probably already saw and/or heard about. But it’s special to us for another reason. This was the Terrace Marshall Breakout Game.

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall reached several career highs v ATL on Sunday:



Snaps: 74 (92%)

Targets: 9

Rec yards: 87

Yds/Rec: 21.8 pic.twitter.com/dB8NUOTgeR — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) October 31, 2022

Four catches for 87 yards. I don’t know if PJ Walker gets him better or if Matt Rhule was actively sabotaging him, but it’s great to finally see him thrive. The Panthers won’t win a lot of games, but trading Robby Anderson is looking like a terrific move so far. Elsewhere in good news, Donte Jackson had another interception to go along with his four tackles. If only the other team in this game hadn’t run off all the Tigers they had accrued over the years.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Bears 29 at Cowboys 49

Despite having offseason neck surgery that everyone assumed would wipe out his entire rookie season, Damone Clark made his NFL debut Sunday. Despite me assuming he would be eased in on special teams, he played a whopping 40 defensive snaps. Despite me thinking he would be lost and out of position he managed to rack up six tackles. That dude is a monster.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Raiders 0 at Saints 24

It is said the Honey Badger will take what he wants.

Werner tips it, and Mathieu picks it off - SAINTS BALL!!!#LVvsNO | : CBS pic.twitter.com/3Ia8hul544 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 30, 2022

Tyrann Mathieu added four tackles, another pass breakup and a QB hit to this. Foster Moreau’s homecoming included a statline of six catches for 31 yards which seems pedestrian until you realize both were second best on the team. Two of the catches were emergency checkdowns that prevented imminent Derek Carr sacks but still resulted in negative yardage. So good work Foster, maybe?

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Dolphins 31 at Lions 27

Duke Riley had three tackles. The Fergusons were in attendance Part 1.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Cardinals 26 at Vikings 34

Justin Jefferson had six catches for 98 yards. Patrick Peterson had four tackles and three huge pass breakups against his former team. Danielle Hunter had three tackles. Ed Ingram is apparently Minnesota’s full-time right guard but has been up and down. Either way, the Vikings are fun.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Patriots 22 at Jets 17

Kwon Alexaner had six tackles, Davon Godchaux had four and Jalen Mills had three.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Steelers 13 at Eagles 35

No Tigers here. But there are two really good ones in the World Series!

NFLSU Score: 0

Titans 17 at Texans 10

Kristian Fulton had a lockdown game that included his first INT of the season.

Derek Stingley Jr had five tackles. Pretty cool the two starting corners for the greatest LSU team ever are in the same division and will play twice a year.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Commanders 17 at Colts 16

Bad news: Saahdiq Charles didn’t play right guard. Good news: Trai Turner did and improved significantly from the start of the season.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

49ers 31 at Rams 14

The Niners traded Jeff Wilson to Miami so maybe our Tyrion Davis-Price dreams aren’t dead! Obviously Eli Mitchell will come back from injury but they still love to use a variety of backs!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Giants 13 at Seahawks 27

Al Woods had three tackles. Damien Lewis was back starting at guard in addition to having his mind read during the week.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Packers 17 at Bills 27

The Fergusons were in attendance Part II.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Bengals 13 at Browns 32

This had a chance to be NFLSU game of the year but ended up a bummer when we learned during the week Ja’Marr Chase had a hip injury that would keep him out several weeks. Then the game started and Joe Burrow threw an interception to on of the like, two Browns defenders who didn’t go to LSU. Cade York has his first field goal attempt blocked but made up for it with a 55-yard bomb before halftime. Deion Jones had five tackles and his first sack as a Brown. Grant Delpit had four tackles. Greedy Williams had a tackle but also got Moss’d in garbage time. Ethan Pocic played every snap at center. Hopefully when these teams meet again later in the year Ja’Marr Chase and Jacob Phillips play and we can possibly see an LSU Tiger on the field for every single snap.

NFLSU Score: 6/10