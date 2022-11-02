How To Football: Week 10

ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD Shift
- Florida-Texas A&M: if A&M loses this game, bowl eligibility suddenly becomes unlikely for the Aggies...on the other hands, Florida is playing in this game. Choose your rooting interest carefully.
- Texas Tech-TCU: The hypnotoad revolution is real and all of a sudden Sonny Dykes’ TCU is in the pole position for the Big 12. But with a matchup on against Texas looming, this could be a massive trap game.
- Maryland-Wisconsin: Not a super sexy matchup, but it should be a pretty tight game.
- Air Force-Army: Air Force can claim the Commander in Chief Trophy with a win here, but as we all know these service academy games can be subject to being very tight affairs.
98 Degrees Shift
- Tennessee-Georgia: Don’t think I really need to sell anybody on this game. Unstoppable force meets unmovable object for the SEC East title and potentially to lock into the playoff. You know what it is.
- Oklahoma State-Kansas: I’m still not entirely sure what the hell happened last week when the Cowboys got waxed thoroughly by Kansas State, but I’m banking on it not happening to the other Kansas team. Who, as it were, have lost three straight since racing out to a 5-0 record and are trying to break out of a flatspin.
- Michigan State-Illinois: How quickly the tables turn. Illinois can assume a commanding lead of the Big Ten West (for whatever good that does) and Michigan State can get buried in the cellar of the East with a loss. Go back in time to this point a year ago and tell yourself that.
- West Virginia-Iowa State: Not sure this will be a good game, but it should be close.
Western Sky Home Shift
- Alabama-LSU: Good teams win, great teams cover. Let’s not lose by more than 13.5 gentlemen.
- Clemson-Notre Dame: The OTHER big game of the night that is a great helmet matchup but will probably be a two-score game throughout.
- Texas-Kansas State: Now this one could in fact be a very close game, with SP+ calling it a toss-up. Lot of good options in the night cap.
- Wake Forest-NC State: Another toss-up, provided Wake Forest doesn’t turn the ball over a dozen times.
Robert Kekaula Memorial Shift
- UCLA-Arizona State: Just.
- Cal-USC: Go to.
- Hawaii-Fresno State: Bed.
