Brunch with Brian: Texas A&M

Hello friends, welcome to the regular season finale of the 2022 college football season. My how time flies.

Brian Kelly met with the media to preview LSU’s trip to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies who are, and I can’t stress this enough, in last place in the SEC.

“This is their [Texas A&M] game, last one they play this year against LSU, their rival,” Kelly said. “They’ll play their best against us and we’ll have to meet and exceed in our play.”

While we’re all free to laugh at Texas A&M falling from No. 6 preseason in America to dead last in the SEC, Brian Kelly knows A&M’s got the talent to stun the Tigers if they’re not careful.

“It’s a young football team, it’s very talented but it’s young. At times it is really scary and then sometimes a loss of focus. If they put it all together, it’s not a team that you want to be around.”