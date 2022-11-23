NFLSU Week 11 Recap

While the college football regular season is drawing to a close, the NFL season is right in the thick of things. As we all know, there are lots of beloved LSU Tigers participating, so let’s dive into who did what this past week.

Titans 27 at Packers 17

Kristian Fulton returned from injury and did a solid job holding a Packers offense that looked like it came alive last week in check. He finished with four tackles. Tory Carter didn’t touch the ball did a solid bit of run blocking for Derrick Henry.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Bears 24 at Falcons 27

Hope they clean the building up in time for LSU in two weeks!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Rams 20 at Saints 27

Injuries made it take way longer than it should have, but Jarvis Landry finally caught his first TD as a New Orleans Saint.

Juice finished with three catches for 33 yards while Tyrann Mathieu had six tackles and a pass breakup.

Rams, let this be a lesson to never let LSU Tigers walk out your door. Look at how far you can fall.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Panthers 3 at Ravens 13

Despite the Panthers offense being incredibly anemic, Terrace Marshall Jr is continuing to look like the former 5-star he is. Only three catches but for a team-high 76 yards. The next closest Panther had 26. On the other side Patrick Queen led the game with 12 tackles and half a sack.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Browns 23 at Bills 31

Grant Delpit had six tackles and Greedy Williams had two. Deion Jones curiously only played eight snaps. Cade York made one of his two field goal attempts but was 2/2 on extra points.

Thanksgiving will make one year since Tre’Davious White tore his ACL and he still hasn’t made it back onto the field yet. Hope he can soon because he’s exactly what this Bills teams needs to solidify itself as a Super Bowl team.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Commanders 23 at Texans 10

Derek Stingley was out with a hamstring injury. Trai Turner played every snap.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Eagles 17 at Colts 16

Yawn

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Jets 3 at Patriots 10

Davon Godcahxu had two tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown before the runner was ruled down. Kwon Alexander had three tackles and Jalen Mills had one.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Lions 31 at Giants 18

DJ Chark returned from injury but didn’t have a catch. Cor’Dale Flott had three tackles and broke up a pass. Nice!

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Raiders 22 at Broncos 16 (OT)

Foster Moreau caught one pass for 33 yards. Lloyd Cushenberry was injured and is temporarily spared from participating in this Broncos offense.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Bengals 37 at Steelers 30

Despite no Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow got revenge for his nightmarish Week 1 against Pittsburgh. Burrow went 24/39 for 355 yards and 4 TDs, the first time in his NFL career he’s thrown four touchdowns on the road. He did throw two more interceptions, but one was tipped and the other was TJ Watt making another one of those freak leaping grabs. La’el Collins made the tackle after one of them. I am obligated to report that statistic.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Cowboys 40 at Vikings 3

Lol remember how much I gushed about the Vikings last week? So much for that! Justin Jefferson caught three passes for 33 yards (the exact same as Jarvis Landry, weird!) Patrick Peterson had five tackles with two pass breakups while Danielle Hunter had four tackles. For Dallas both Damone Clark and Jabril Cox had three tackles.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Chiefs 30 at Chargers 27

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had two carries for nine yards before leaving with an injury. Breiden Fehoko had two tackles.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

49ers 38 at Cardinals 10 (in Mexico!)

Rashard Lawrence is on IR again and sorely missed. Ty Davis-Price is not missed with Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell healthy. Too bad for us!

NFLSU Score: 0/10