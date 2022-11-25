Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers will look to play for a great finish to the regualr season. They visit the Texas A&M Aggies.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. We went 1-2 last week, and were oh so close to another sweep. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Take the LSU Tigers -9.5, Full Game

Let’s keep this one simple as we know here could be a potential look ahead game, the Tigers should take care of business and win by the ten needed to cover this. Depending on your service this one could be a bigger line the closer to game time we get, so jump on this now.

So even if this leads to a slight sweat, we should have confidence that this LSU side can and should hold an abysmal offense like the Aggies to a low enough score that somewhere in the 20’s for the Tigers can lead to a cover.

Thanks to our friends over at Draft Kings, the line is -9.5 at -110.

2 Malik Nabers OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards

Welcome to the Nabers show! If number three will hit for us we need a big game from Nabers. He has been the Tigers most constant aerial threat and leads the team in yardage. Give me this over and one we could get in the first half depending on the YAC potential.

3 Jayden Daniels OVER 250 Passing Yards

Welcome to the air show as we expect Daniels to air out vs a pretty weak A&M secondary. With all their turmoil, Daniels and the bevy of receivers should take advantage and give us a high passing attack.

So, here in this spot I really like this number. His last three have been hit or miss, but with no real weather concerns and with a spot in the SEC title game already secured, the passing here need to be crisp and even with only 15-18 completions, he should hit this number vs that defense,

Final score prediction: LSU 31-10 Texas A&M

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!