NFLSU Week 12 Recap

Welcome in to another NFLSU Recap. I hope everyone here had a lovely Thanksgiving and found a way to purge Saturday night from your memory. Now without further ado, let’s recap the week that was in NFLSU.

Bills 28 at Lions 25

DJ Chark caught two passes for 16 yards including his first touchdown since Week 1. Even more wonderful news: Tre’Davious White made his season debut after tearing his ACL last Thanksgiving. He only played 16 snaps, but it was still good to see him out there. Reid Ferguson also snapped the ball on a game-winning field goal.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Giants 20 at Cowboys 28

Damone Clark continues to be an awesome story. He played 46 snaps and had seven tackles, ties for second most for Dallas. For the Giants Cor’Dale Flott had five tackles.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Patriots 26 at Vikings 33

Justin Jefferson is still playing a completely different sport. Nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown while also throwing one pass for 11 yards. Thursday night’s game was even more special as it was very clear the Patriots’ entire defensive game plan was built around stopping him and he still got open.

Danielle Hunter had a crucial third down sack late in the game. Patrick Peterson had two tackles. Davon Godchaux and Jalen Mills each had four and the latter also broke up a pass.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Broncos 10 at Panthers 23

The Terrace Marshall Jr Renaissance is on pause as TMJ only caught one pass for eight yards, but his team got the win so I guess it’s fine.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Buccaneers 17 at Browns 23 (OT)

A potential NFLSU Game of the Year contender was a letdown as Leonard Fournette, Russell Gage, Greedy Williams and Jacob Phillips were all out with injuries. We still had Devin White racking up 13 tackles with half credit for a sack, Grant Delpit making five tackles and making a big pass breakup in OT and Deion Jones making two tackles. Cade York made a 51-yard field goal early on, but then missed a 39-yarder later which is why the coaches elected to run the ball with Nick Chubb instead of let York attempt the game-winner from the two-yard line in OT. From a coaching perspective I get it, but since it’s Georgia Hate Week we cannot stand for this.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Ravens 27 at Jaguars 28

Patrick Queen had six tackles and PBU. Arden Key did not have a tackle but also had PBU and a QB hit. Whatever gets the W!

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Texans 15 at Dolphins 30

Derek Stingley was out injured again but Duke Riley had four tackles and a sack.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Bears 10 at Jets 31

Kwon Alexander had four tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Bengals 20 at Titans 16

Joe Burrow was 22/37 for 270 yards with a TD and 0 INTs. He also ran nine times for 32 yards. Not gaudy by any stretch but I watched this whole game he was extremely efficient. He was also only sacked once which we will credit La’el Collins for. The Bengals have quietly rebounded nicely from that 0-2 start and are now expected to have Ja’Marr Chase back for a big rematch with the AFC-leading Chiefs next Sunday.

Kristian Fulton also had a nice game with six tackles.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Falcons 13 at Commanders 19

Trai Turner started but left with an ankle injury. Only by the grace of Falconry did this dumb franchise win this game.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Chargers 25 at Cardinals 24

Breiden Fehoko had three tackles. It’s a shame Rashard Lawrence was injured or else this could have been the Battle of 2019 Defensive Linemen Who Now Play Out West.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Raiders 40 at Seahawks 34 (OT)

Holy shit what an insane game. Foster Moreau caught three passes for 33 yards including the game-tying touchdown with less than two minutes left. Al Woods had six tackles.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Saints 0 at 49ers 13

Jarvis Landry caught two passes for 20 yards. Tyrann Mathieu had three tackles. If he was an inch taller the game’s only touchdown wouldn’t have happened.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Rams 10 at Chiefs 26

Clyde is injured. Skip!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Packers 33 at Eagles 40

Having a great NFLSU Thanksgiving game means we get nothing in prime time huh?

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Steelers idk at Colts who cares

NFLSU Score: 0/10