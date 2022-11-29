Tigers Tumble to 14 in Latest CFP Poll

Oh what could have been.

This week’s College Football Playoff poll was released and LSU unsurprisingly fell from #5 to #14.

It’s another unfortunate reminder of what this Saturday’s game against Georgia in the SEC Championship could have been had LSU taken care of business in College Station. Even if USC had leapfrogged LSU into the top-four, the Tigers still could have been in a win and you’re in game or at least made the playoff committee have to really think about “do we have the guts to keep a two-loss SEC champion out of the playoff?”

Instead Saturday is largely inconsequential, at least as far as the playoff goes. Georgia’s almost definitely in the playoff regardless of the result, and LSU quite literally cannot make it in even if they do pull off the upset.

But that’s not to say there’s nothing to play for Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. I mean come on y’all, we’re playing for the SEC Championship and a Sugar Bowl bid! If that’s not incentive enough to redeem yourself from last Saturday then I don’t know what is.

This week’s CFP Poll is as follows: