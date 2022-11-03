Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Alabama

The LSU Tigers will look to play for more than pride as they welcome the Crimson Tide of Alabama. The Tigers will look to improve to 7-2 as the season has given them a good opportunity here for a conference win vs an old rival and a shot at the SEC West.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. We went 2-1 last week, and were two yards passing from a perfect 3-0. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Take LSU to cover the full game spread

The Tigers look for a huge home field advantage to pay dividends and paired with the Tigers being up for this one we could get a really close game. It’s why I lean towards the cover by the Tigers as a strong atmosphere, good defensive line and Brian Kelly in a huge game should help out the team.

Of course, special teams and the offense will need to pull its weight, but Daniels and company have improved seemingly every week and special teams can’t get any worse, right?

Thanks to our friends over at Draft Kings, the line is +13.5 at -110.

2 Jayden Daniels OVER 215.5 Passing Yards

Welcome to the Daniels show! Let’s run it back and seeing it has been adjusted for the Alabama factor, I really like this play, Daniels can and will get you air yards. With a resurgent and more involved Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers and more, the Tigers are poised to really challenge the Bama secondary. Join with code: PR-FLCK5IA

3 LSU’s defensive line will match the sacks vs Ole Miss

Welcome to prime time to LSU’s defensive line. This one is a bit tricky seeing that Bama have a very mobile QB in Bryce Young, but I’d expect some success from the line as a running QB could lend to some easier looks.

Last time out the line nailed on three sacks vs Ole Miss and that was a successful game with not much suspense about the result seeing the Tigers won by over 20. With this one we could see a tighter game and more opportunity to match the number.

Final score prediction: LSU 31-34 Alabama

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!