Graduate Champions: DJ Chester Commits to LSU

Brian Kelly’s first full class as coach of the LSU Tigers is shaping up to be a damn good one.

Thursday four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester (McDonough, Georgia) committed to the Tigers, picking LSU over schools like Auburn, Florida State, and Michigan. Chester is the No. 7 offensive tackle prospect in the country, and No. 55 overall.

“When I took my official visit it really felt like home,” Chester said. “That place felt like home. I didn’t want to leave.”

Chester joins a monster offensive line class that includes a pair of Louisiana linemen in Zalance Heard and Tyree Adams, and Paul Mubenga who also hails from Georgia. Adding Chester shoots LSU’s class up to No. 4 in the nation.

“We’re building something special,” Chester said. “The class of 2023 is going to take over.”

Chester currently plays tackle but seems to be destined to move to guard once making it to the college level. Chester also plays basketball and was a state champion at the shot put and discuss as a sophomore.

The good news on the recruiting front didn’t stop there. Friday LSU got a massive surprise when quarterback Colin Hurley, a top-50 2025 prospect, reclassified to 2024 and committed to LSU.

Hurley was viewed as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2025 class but we be reranked for 2024. Hurley visited during the LSU-Southern game and came away impressed.

“This trip marked my fourth visit to LSU and each time, it’s only gotten better. This visit included a game-day experience, so it was a bit different. The moniker, “Death Valley…There’s No Place Like It,” is so true. What a special place and experience.”