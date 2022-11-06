Tigers Climb to #7 in AP Top 25

Fresh off upsetting Alabama 32-31 last night, Brian Kelly’s Tigers (7-2, 5-1) climbed up to No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll.

It’s the highest ranking for LSU since the Tigers opened the 2020 season ranked sixth; LSU is also up to 8th in this week’s coaches poll.

Of course this time of year the AP and coaches poll is largely useless now that the College Football Playoff poll is ranking teams, but this could serve as a barometer for where we should expect to see LSU come Tuesday. If I had to guess, LSU will be anywhere from 6-8 on Tuesday.

Alabama—who I don’t know if you’ve heard lost to LSU 32-31 last night!— dropped from four to 10. Georgia is a near-unanimous No. 1 team after laying the smackdown on previously unbeaten Tennessee in Athens. Georgia got 62 of a possible 63 first place votes, while Ohio State got the other one.

Week 10’s AP Poll is as follows: