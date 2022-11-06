Dylan Carpenter Commits to LSU

LSU added to its 2023 recruiting class Sunday evening when St. Amant defensive end Dylan Carpenter committed to the Tigers.

Carpenter, a three-star prospect, had been committed to ULL but got an LSU offer before the LSU-Alabama game kicked off. Barely 24 hours after getting his LSU offer, Carpenter flipped.

“It was great meeting with Coach Kelly,” Carpenter said to TigerBait.com’s Mike Scarborough. “We talked about education, football, family, and just how I would fit into their program. Once he offered, my parents and I couldn’t wipe the smile off our faces for the rest of the night.”

“I love the UL staff, but it’s been a dream of mine to play at LSU. Once LSU offered, it was a no-brainer that I was going to play for them.”

Carpenter gives LSU 25 commits to its 2023 class. As a reminder, teams are no longer limited to 25 commits in a recruiting class. They can add as many as they like provided they stay at the 85-scholarship player limit.

The euphoria of Saturday night’s win over Alabama also netted the Tigers a commitment to its 2024 class. Khayree Lee Jr., currently rated as a three-star offensive tackle out of John Ehert, committed last night. LSU currently has seven players committed to its 2024 class.