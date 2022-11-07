Alex Bregman, Houston Astros Win Second World Series

Lost in all the hoopla of LSU upsetting Alabama Saturday was that very same night former LSU shortstop Alex Bregman and his Houston Astros won the World Series, beating Philadelphia in Game 6 4-1 and winning the series 4-2.

It’s the second World Series Bregman’s won in Houston. The Stros won the 2017 World Series as well, beating the Dodgers.

Bregman hit three doubles, a home run, drove in four, and scored four runs in the World Series. In his postseason career, Bregman’s hit 15 homers which is the most by a third baseman in MLB history. Pretty cool! As an added bonus, here’s Bregman finding out LSU beat Alabama.

While Bregman was victorious, the 2022 World Series was a bittersweet affair for LSU fans. Aaron Nola and his Philadelphia Phillies came up short. Nola started Games 1 and 4 of the series and went 0-1 in his two starts. Nola got a no decision in Game One going 4.1 innings where he was tagged with five earned runs and taken deep twice; in Game Four, Nola wasn’t much better only lasting four innings and surrendering three earned runs. Houston pitched a combined no-hitter in Game Four so the onus isn’t completely on him.