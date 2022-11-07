 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jayden Daniels, Harold Perkins, Mason Taylor All Named SEC Players of the Week

Deserved honors for three of LSU’s best players against Alabama

By Zach Junda
Alabama v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU shocked the world Saturday night in Death Valley by beating Alabama 32-31 in an epic overtime game. The Tigers were able to do that thanks in no small part to Jayden Daniels, Harold Perkins, and Mason Taylor and for their efforts, they were honored by the SEC Monday.

Daniels was named the league’s offensive player of the week, Perkins is the defensive player of the week, and Taylor is the freshman of the week.

This is the second time the SEC’s honored Daniels, his first coming in LSU’s win over Ole Miss. Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns; he also picked up 112 yards on the ground and ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime.

Perkins has also been honored by the league office twice, his first time also came in the Ole Miss game where he was named freshman of the week. This time around, however, he’s the defensive player of the week. Perkins had 8 tackles, was credited with 3 quarterback hurries, a sack and a TFL. Just another day at the office for 40.

Nobody’s riding higher than Mason Taylor right about now. Taylor caught a fourth quarter touchdown pass to give LSU a 24-21 lead and then caught the game-winning two point conversion in overtime. Let’s watch that again, shall we?!

