Jayden Daniels, Harold Perkins, Mason Taylor All Named SEC Players of the Week

LSU shocked the world Saturday night in Death Valley by beating Alabama 32-31 in an epic overtime game. The Tigers were able to do that thanks in no small part to Jayden Daniels, Harold Perkins, and Mason Taylor and for their efforts, they were honored by the SEC Monday.

Daniels was named the league’s offensive player of the week, Perkins is the defensive player of the week, and Taylor is the freshman of the week.

This is the second time the SEC’s honored Daniels, his first coming in LSU’s win over Ole Miss. Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns; he also picked up 112 yards on the ground and ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime.

Jayden Daniels is HIM



ESPN pic.twitter.com/XMgP9Sryiw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 6, 2022

Perkins has also been honored by the league office twice, his first time also came in the Ole Miss game where he was named freshman of the week. This time around, however, he’s the defensive player of the week. Perkins had 8 tackles, was credited with 3 quarterback hurries, a sack and a TFL. Just another day at the office for 40.

RT if Harold Perkins is Him pic.twitter.com/ttaP7Oo94r — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 5, 2022

Nobody’s riding higher than Mason Taylor right about now. Taylor caught a fourth quarter touchdown pass to give LSU a 24-21 lead and then caught the game-winning two point conversion in overtime. Let’s watch that again, shall we?!

It came down to one play for the win.



Daniels to Taylor. Tiger Win. pic.twitter.com/MA2MnxgpsQ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 6, 2022