Women’s Hoops Rolls in Season Opener, Beat Bellarmine 125-50

The #16 LSU women’s basketball team got the 2022-2023 season off to about as good a start possible as the Tigers dominated Bellarmine 125-50.

The 125 points is a single-game program record.

How lopsided was Monday night? Bellarmine had six more total points, 50, than LSU had made free throws, 44. The 44 is also a school record and was four off of the NCAA single game record.

Angel Reese, who transferred to LSU from Maryland, dominated in her official LSU debut scoring 31 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. She also added four steals because 31 and 13 just wasn’t dominant enough.

“I’ll never take her for granted with her skills,” Coach Mulkey said of Reese. “I’ve told her many times, and I tell everyone else she’s a beast on the boards, and I say that in the most complimentary of ways.”

“I was really excited, and I felt really confident going into the game,” Reese said. “I let the game come to me.”

I’m not sure there’s anything we can really take away from tonight’s game. A program like Bellarmine isn’t anywhere close to the same league LSU’s in; in fact LSU probably won’t be tested until the SEC opener at Arkansas on December 29. Until then let’s hope the Tigers take care of business with as much ease as they did Monday night.

Next up, LSU will host Mississippi Valley State Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00 P.M. and the game can be streamed via SEC Network +.