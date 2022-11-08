LSU Ranked 7th in Week 2 CFP Poll

The College Football Playoff committee put out its week two rankings Tuesday night and LSU’s big win over Alabama saw them climb up from No. 10 to No. 7 in this week’s poll.

Like last week, LSU is the highest-ranked two-loss team.

Being 7th, LSU’s outside chance at making the playoff went up a little higher thanks to their win over Alabama. The Tigers will need to win its three remaining regular season games (likely!) beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game (less likely but crazier things have happened!) and get a little dash of chaos across the college football landscape to sneak into the CFP.

For now though LSU’s goal should be taking care of their own business and lock up the SEC West. LSU can clinch the West in one of three ways:

Beat Arkansas Saturday and Texas A&M on November 26 (win the West outright at 7-1) Beat Arkansas OR A&M AND have Alabama beat Ole Miss Saturday (LSU wins any 6-2 tie with Ole Miss/Alabama) The funniest scenario: LSU could lose to Arkansas and A&M and still win the west just as long as Ole Miss loses TWICE (they end with Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State) and Alabama loses ONE more conference game (either Ole Miss or the Iron Bowl) (LSU wins any 5-3 tie with Ole Miss/Alabama)

This week’s CFP Poll is as follows: