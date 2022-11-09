 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Link Gumbo: Roll Tears Roll

We start our transition to Arkansas. But not yet. Not yet.

By Cajuran
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Alabama at LSU
Make this a Daniel Moore Painting
Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Folks, the content that came from this game. LSU did the world a favor. There is no 1 loss Bama team hovering in the top 7, waiting for chaos in front of them, only to swipe a spot after losing their division. Because we had PERKULES and they did not (thank you Mensa).

It’s time for the PERKULATOR. It’s time for the PERKULATOR.

It’s also time to witness Twitter at it’s zenith.

“SLOWER THAN A WAL MART CASHIER”

Pretty fond indeed

Did not know that. Glad it’s no longer relevant

I concur. TV camera shaking. Announcer voice cracking. Full Throat Death Valley

Incredible article

Will T Stout. The Midas touch

Loading comments...