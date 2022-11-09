NFLSU Week 9 Recap

It was a great week to be an LSU Tiger. While the current football team has Tiger Pride at an all-time high following a thrilling victory over Alabama, let’s check in on what the former Tigers were up to.

Eagles 29 at Texans 17

Derek Stingley Jr met up with his old nemesis, DeVonta Smith, and had a better go-round than the last two times! Sting was targeted twice on 35 snaps and only allowed one catch for nine yards. Yes the Eagles’ offense is built around their rushing attack, but it is still good to see our guy came to play against a guy who gave him nightmares in the past. Also fitting it came on a weekend where LSU beat Alabama! Also Houston got the last laugh over Philadelphia later this weekend.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Phillies 1 at Astros 4

Not NFLSU but you know what? We’re gonna talk about it because LSU legend Alex Bregman has won his second World Series in just six years. In the six game series Bregman batted .238, the best average of the four World Series he’s played in. He knocked in 4 RBIs on five hits and scored four runs. Of those five hits, three were doubles and one was a homer. He also fielded 1.000 for the series.

Unfortunately the other LSU legend in this series did not have a great time. Pitcher Aaron Nola was chased in the fifth inning of both of his starts. We knew one of our boys had to lose, but it’s unfortunate Aaron struggled.

One downside to the series was Bregman being unable to watch LSU’s OT win over Alabama Saturday night because of Game 6. Shoutout to Ari Alexander for giving him the news. That laugh clap needs to be gif’d ASAP.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Chargers 20 at Falcons 17

No snaps for Will Clapp or Breiden Fehoko. The only incentive to watch is to scout Mercedes-Benz Stadium where LSU will likely be playing in three weeks thanks to the 32-31 win over Alabama Saturday night.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Dolphins 35 at Bears 32

Duke Riley had two tackles and a sack. That’s the exact same statline Will Anderson Jr had against LSU Saturday night. But unlike Anderson, Duke Riley’s team actually won the game.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Panthers 21 at Bengals 42

The Bengals offense got back on track after a rough Monday night. Joe Burrow went 22-28 for 206 yards with two TDs, one passing and one rushing. The reason his numbers weren’t explosive was because the Panthers defense mad Joe Mixon look like a Barry Sanders-Earl Campbell hybrid.

With Joe on handoff duty and Ja’Marr Chase still sidelined it seems like a quiet day for NFLSU, but that’s where you’re wrong. Garbage time gave us the opportunity for something it felt like we would never get: Terrace Marshall Jr’s first NFL touchdown!

First NFL TD for TMJ

We have seen a lot of Terrace Marshall touchdowns and yep, that is certainly a Terrace Marshall touchdown. Marshall’s 53 receiving yards on three catches led the team. That might not seem like a lot, but you’ll remember Kayshon Boutte led LSU with 51 yards Saturday night and that was enough to beat Alabama.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Packers 9 at Lions 15

With no DJ Chark or Michael Brockers, this didn’t have anything for us. Pretty rare to see Aaron Rodgers throw three interceptions in a game though. Maybe for tips on throwing fewer picks he should talk to Jayden Daniels, who didn’t throw an interception in his win over Alabama.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Raiders 20 at Jaguars 27

Arden Key had his weekly one tackle. Neil Farrell Jr had three tackles and continues to play himself into the Raiders rotation. Foster Moreau caught two passes for 42 yards, but did lose a fumble. But you know what we didn’t lose? The football game against Alabama last weekend.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Colts 3 at Patriots 26

Jalen Mills broke up two passes and had a tackle while Davon Godcahux had two tackles. The Colts very weirdly fired Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday as midseason interim? Everytime I see somebody tweet the word Saturday I think of Saturday, Nov. 5, when LSU beat Alabama in Tiger Stadium for the first time in 12 years.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Bills 17 at Jets 20

Kwon Alexander had three tackles and credit for half a sack. Josh Allen should take solace knowing he’s not the only star QB who last to a team his program used to dominate because Bryce Young lost to LSU this same weekend.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Vikings 20 at Commanders 17

Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 115 yards and his first TD in a few weeks.

He may look covered. But Justin Jefferson never is.



: #MINvsWAS on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rhDoPc9SFW pic.twitter.com/j3Q7GMUINJ — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

He also ran the ball once for 10 yards. Danielle Hunter had a huge game with seven tackles and two sacks. Patrick Peterson added a tackle as well. Ed Ingram started at guard meaning the Vikings played four LSU Tigers on Sunday. The Commanders happened to play four Alabama alumni, so LSU was beating Alabama all weekend.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Seahawks 31 at Cardinals 21

Al Woods played but didn’t record any stats. Pretty cool that on a weekend where LSU beat Nick Saban’s Alabama for only the fifth time, a player who played in the first win over Bama in the Saban Era is still active in the NFL.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Rams 13 at Buccaneers 16

Leonard Fournette was shut down on the ground again with only 19 yards on nine carries, but he did catch five balls for 41 yards. Devin White had four tackles. Despite being two excellent football players, neither of those two guys ever beat Alabama. But you know who did beat Alabama? Josh Williams and Harold Perkins, who are awesome football players in their own special ways.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Titans 17 at Chiefs 20 (OT)

Speaking of slow rushing performances, Clyde Edwards-Helaire carried the ball four times for... five yards. Even crazier, that was tied for the lead among Chiefs running backs. Of Kansas City’s 77 rushing yards, 63 was Patrick Mahomes! Obviously that’s not as impressive as Jayden Daniels’ 95 rushing yards capped off with a 25-yard TD in OT against Alabama, but still solid. Clyde did catch one pass for 14 yards also.

Kristian Fulton had four tackles and broke up two passes as the Tennessee defense did an incredible job preventing the explosive Chiefs offense from ever getting in a rhythm. With a more experienced QB this almost surely would’ve been an upset.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Ravens 27 at Saints 13

Patrick Queen and Tyrann Mathieu each had five tackles. Jarvis Landry missed his fifth straight game, but Saints insiders expect he’ll be back next Sunday. You know who won’t be back? Alabama, into the College Football Playoff this year after they lost to LSU 32-31 in OT.

NFLSU Score: 4/10