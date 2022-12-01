College Football Playoff Expansion Coming in 2024

The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 12 teams starting in 2024.

The Rose Bowl had been the one big massive holdout preventing expansion. Per Yahoo, the Rose Bowl was steadfast in wanting to maintain its traditional January 1 date and also insisted on being a playoff semifinal game two out of three years instead of the proposed “host two quarterfinal games for every one semifinal” format.

Once the playoff committee reportedly threatened to kick the Rose Bowl out of the New Year’s Six rotation, that finally made the Rose Bowl yield.

So a 12-team college football field will be coming to a city near you just in time for the 2024 season. The field will include the top-six conference champions (the Power 5 plus the highest ranked Group of 5 team) plus six wild card teams. The top four teams will receive a bye into the quarterfinal round, while the remaining eight teams will play four games on the campus of the more highly ranked seed (#5 hosts #12, #6 hosts #11, #7 hosts #10, and #8 hosts #9) .

The New Years Six Bowls (Cotton, Fiesta, Orange, Peach, Sugar, and Rose) will serve as the quarterfinal and semifinal games, while the site of the national championship will continue to be awarded to a city à la the Super Bowl. The semifinal games will rotate around the NY6 bowls in a once every three year cycle.

What do you think? Is this good for college football? Bad? And how excited are you to see LSU possibly host a playoff game?