BJ Ojulari Declaring for NFL Draft

Over the weekend junior defensive end BJ Ojulari announced he would be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

“You embraced a Georgia boy like I was one of your own, and for that I’m forever grateful. This will forever be my home. Forever LSU!”

Ojulari came to LSU as a top-100 prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle and developed into one of the better all around edge players the Tigers have had in recent years. He’s a projected first round pick come April and will surely wow at the NFL Combine between his physical traits and intangibles.

Personally speaking, Ojulari’s been one of my favorite Tigers to come into the program maybe ever. He very easily could have left LSU after the chaos of the 2020 season or the coaching change following the 2021 season; but he gutted out the two worst seasons LSU’s had this millennium, was awarded the #18 jersey, and got to taste some long overdue success by helping LSU get to the SEC Championship game this season.

To date Ojulari has 129 career tackles, 25 for loss, and 16.5 sacks. He made two All-SEC teams in his career and has been just as impactful in the community.

Congrats and good luck, BJ.