Mekhi Wingo Named Third-Team AP All-American

The AP released its All-American teams and LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo earned a spot on the third team; Wingo also earned second-team All-SEC.

Those are two more honors Wingo can add to his collegiate resumé. Wingo was a freshman All-SEC selection last year at Missouri. Wingo played in all 13 of LSU’s games this season with 12 starts; Wingo was the best interior defensive lineman the Tigers had especially after Maason Smith was lost for the year in the season opener against Florida State. For the season Wingo has 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, and also deflected four passes.

Wingo may have been LSU’s only All-American selection (at least for now, Harold Perkins and Will Campbell will surely be on the freshman team) but he was not alone on the All-SEC teams.

BJ Ojulari was named first-team All-SEC. Will Campbell and Harold Perkins joined Wingo on the second team.

Ojulari has 58 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, and forced a fumble this season. Campbell started in the 13 games he was available for at left tackle and never really looked like an 18-year-old true freshman. Perkins might already be the best defensive player in America. He’s got 69 tackles (nice...) 11.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He’s also forced three fumbles and intercepted a pass in LSU’s win over Auburn. Perkins was not named the SEC Newcomer of the Year this season however, that distinction went to Ole Miss’s Quinshon Judkins and...I dunno, man I know I’m biased but I have a hard time believing there was any freshman in America better than 40 in purple and gold. Perkins is also a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.