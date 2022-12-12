Jaray Jenkins Going Pro

LSU has turned itself into WRU and now Jaray Jenkins is off to add to the list.

Jenkins announced on his social media accounts he would be foregoing his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Jenkins said he would not be playing in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue (Monday January 2, 12:00 CT).

Once A Tiger , Always A Tiger pic.twitter.com/ea38lWwiwx — King J (@JenkinsJaray) December 12, 2022

Jenkins leaves LSU with 89 career catches for 1,370 yards, 14 touchdowns, and a national championship ring. Jenkins came to LSU in 2018 but was slow to get his career started due to a broken leg his senior year of high school. Jenkins would play in seven games during the 2019 season, catching five passes in the win over Northwestern State, and then assumed a bigger role starting in 2020.

I’ll always remember Jenkins as a clutch receiver. Jenkins caught the game winning touchdown against Texas A&M in 2021 and would have caught the overtime forcing touchdown against Florida State in this year’s season opener had it not been for one of LSU’s many (I can’t stress that part enough) special teams failures.

Jenkins likely won’t be a first round pick like his former teammates Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. He probably won’t be a second round pick like Terrace Marshall either. But I could absolutely see Jenkins carving out a long, productive career like what Russell Shepard enjoyed and Russell Gage is currently doing.

Congrats and good luck, Jaray.