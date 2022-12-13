NFLSU Week 14 Recap

With several weeks to go until the LSU Football team plays another game, now is the perfect time to bandwagon our beloved alumni chasing a Super Bowl. Here’s how they played in each Week 14 game.

Raiders 16 at Rams 17

Neil Farrell Jr had three tackles. Foster Moreau blocked extensively but did not record a catch.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Jets 12 at Bills 20

Tre’Davious White had four tackles and his presence in the secondary has seemingly stabilized a previously lackluster Bills defense. Kwon Alexander had two tackles for the Jets.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Browns 10 at Bengals 23

Despite all Joe Burrow has accomplished in his first three NFL seasons, there was one thing he had yet to do: defeat the hated Cleveland Browns. It was far from Burrow’s most statistically impressive day as he went 18-33 for 239 yards with 2 TDs and an INT, but it got the job done. One of those touchdowns went to Ja’Marr Chase who had a huge day with ten catches for 119 yards. The touchdown was an insanely accurate throw by Burrow. Chase said after the game he wasn’t ready for the ball but it was placed so perfectly in his hands it worked out.

Ja'Marr Chase is just built different pic.twitter.com/1Eg9UzZAQd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2022

Hey remember how I said Joe Burrow threw an interception? Well it was caught by another one of our guys, Deion Jones! The pick came in addition to seven tackles, while Grant Delpit also had four. Cade York hit both of his kick attempts, but REALLY wanted to try an absurdly long one before halftime.

Cade York really wanted to try a 67 yard field goal pic.twitter.com/QQ0nwc6b9j — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 11, 2022

Come on Cade, it’s not nearly foggy enough for you to make a kick that long.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Texans 23 at Cowboys 27

Damone Clark has six tackles. Considering the Texans barely lost despite Derek Stingley being injured it seems like infallible logic to me the Texans would have won if he played.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Vikings 23 at Lions 34

DJ Chark had his best game as a Lion, catching six passes for 94 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown. Don’t look now but the Lions have had the league’s most explosive offense for a few weeks now.

But the Lions winning shouldn’t distract you from the day Justin Jefferson had. It simply defies words. 11 catches for 223 yards and guess what? IT SHOULD’VE BEEN MORE!

Holy sheesh Justin Jefferson monster day should have been even bigger pic.twitter.com/VNgygxhZ7o — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 12, 2022

So it really should’ve been 11 catches for 255 yards and a 61-yard touchdown. Good God Almighty. Just give him OPOY right now.

Patrick Peterson had five tackles and Danielle Hunter had two.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Jaguars 36 at Titans 22

Arden Key had a career day with four tackles a sack and a fumble recovery. K’Lavon Chaisson even got playing time and a tackle for the first time in two months! That’s how you do it Jags!

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Eagles 48 at Giants 22

Cor’Dale Flott had two tackles.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Ravens 16 at Steelers 14

Patrick Queen was all over the field with six tackles, a sack and an interception. Just because Mitch Trubisky threw it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t celebrate it!

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Chiefs 34 at Broncos 28

No Clyde, no Cush, no care.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Buccaneers 7 at 49ers 35

It was a very bad day to be a Tamp Bay Buccaneer. Leonard Fournette only ran for 13 yards on four carries but did catch six passes for 33 yards. Russell Gage caught two passes for 12 yards including the Bucs’ only score on a crazy carom. Devin White had five tackles.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Panthers 30 at Seahawks 24

Terrace Marhsall Jr only caught one pass for 18 yards but you know what? It may have been the catch of the season! Seriously watch this.

TERRACE MARSHALL JR. CAUGHT THE BALL WITH HIS KNEES pic.twitter.com/KE25w08bhP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2022

Al Woods also had two tackles. That TMJ catch gives this one two bonus points.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Dolphins 17 at Chargers 23

Breiden Fehoko had two tackles. Duke Riley played but did not record a statistic. Will Clapp also got some time on the O-line.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Patriots 27 at Cardinals 13

Davon Godchaux had one tackle.

NFLSU Score: 1/10