Marcus Dumervil Enters Transfer Portal

Another day another transfer as redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil is the latest Tiger to enter the transfer portal.

Dumervil is the 11th Tiger to enter the portal and second offensive lineman joining Cam Wire. His decision isn’t terribly surprising; Dumervil was passed up on the depth chart by Will Campbell and Emory Jones and the Tigers currently have four offensive linemen committed to its 2023 recruiting class, highlighted by five-star tackle Zalance Heard.

Dumervil has largely been a reserve player through his three seasons in Baton Rouge. Dumervil played in one game in the 2020 season, played in 10 games in 2021 and started the Arkansas game—though it should be noted LSU opened that game with six offensive linemen and Dumervil was the sixth lineman—and this year he would have redshirted but burnt it by appearing in the SEC Title Game against Georgia. Dumervil’s got two years of eligibility remaining.

Dumervil is the latest member of LSU’s 2020 recruiting class to leave the program. LSU’s 2020 class was ranked 4th nationally but the return on investment has been...let’s say not great. If anything it’s easier to count who is still with LSU from that class than who left:

Kayshon Boutte

BJ Ojulari (assuming he plays in the Citrus Bowl)

Jaquelin Roy (assuming he doesn’t declare for the draft)

Jacobian Guillory

Marlon Martinez

Ali Gaye

That’s it. That’s the list. You can almost count on one hand the players from LSU’s 4th ranked 2020 recruiting class that are still with the program in some shape or form. There’s a lot of reasons why Ed Orgeron isn’t here anymore, and you can bet this 2020 class busting like a bad hand of blackjack is one of them.

We wish Marcus Dumervil all the best.