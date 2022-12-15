Javien Toviano Commits to LSU!

For the second time in two years corner back is going to be a position of need for Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers. Today his staff took a big step toward addressing that need.

Four-star corner Javien Toviano out of Arlington, Texas committed to the Tigers. Toviano is a composite four-star prospect, No. 95 overall and the ninth ranked corner.

Javien Toviano: "LSU is DBU. We're trying to bring that back."



As a senior Toviano recorded 38 tackles picked off two passes (returning both for touchdowns) and broke up an additional nine passes. He also played a little bit of offense, running the ball nine times for 58 yards.

“I just think they have a unique culture,” Toviano said in an August interview with 247. “They’re not too far off from that championship caliber team and that’s what I think they’re going to be. They’re going to be good year in and year out and it’s about putting the right pieces together, and I feel with that new staff and the players coming in they have a shot in the coming years.”

Toviano is LSU’s fourth-highest ranked prospect in its 2023 class and recruiting services project him as a future second or third round pick. The addition of Toviano bumps LSU’s class up to No. 3 nationally trailing only Alabama and Georgia. Not bad for a first full class, BK.