Aaron Anderson Transferring to LSU

You don’t need a Pro Football Focus subscription to know LSU’s special teams this season was God awful but hopefully Brian Kelly and staff took the first steps toward remedying that.

Alabama wide receiver and Louisiana native Aaron Anderson announced he would be transferring back home to LSU on Sunday. Anderson put his name in the transfer portal on December 12.

Anderson was a big target for LSU in last year’s recruiting cycle. In fact he was an LSU commit but was one of the first ones to de-commit after it was announced Ed Orgeron would not be returning to LSU for the 2022 season. So Anderson instead went to Alabama but missed essentially the entire season due to an offseason knee injury. Anderson played in one game (Austin Peay) but recorded no stats.

Anderson was a big time prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Anderson was the No. 35 overall player, No. 4 wide receiver, and actually beat out Will Campbell for the state of Louisiana’s highest ranked prospect distinction.

If healthy Anderson should, at minimum, be LSU’s punt and kick returner next season. He was credited with 20 return touchdowns while at Edna Karr and reportedly ran a 10.77 100-meter dash while in high school.